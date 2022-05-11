Claunch and Werner Highlight Thursday’s ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Troy Claunch and Trevor Werner highlight the fourth installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show when ‘Aggie Baseball Hour with Jim Schlossnagle’ airs Thursday, May 12 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ from 7-8 p.m. or tune into the broadcast locally on NewsTalk1620 WTAW in Brazos Valley and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app. The show also enjoys live video streaming on the Texas A&M Baseball Facebook page. Find details at 12thMan.com/baseballhour]12thMan.com/baseballhour.

Claunch is batting .302 with 33 runs, a team-high 12 doubles, three home runs and 38 RBI. Werner has battled through injuries to get back in the Aggie lineup. He is batting 250 with nine runs, three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and three stolen bases in 18 games.

Coach Schlossnagle will be joined by select players and guests for the one-hour show five times throughout the season. The show is hosted by Texas A&M baseball’s radio play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Monaco. The show will highlight special features, questions from the audience and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2022 campaign.

The final show will airs on a postseason date to be determined.

It marks the first year for the ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’, brought to the airwaves by Learfield.

