Diarra commits to UConn

Texas A&M's Hassan Diarra during a NIT game against Alcorn State
Texas A&M's Hassan Diarra during a NIT game against Alcorn State(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced on Wednesday that he’s committed to play for UConn.

Diarra played two seasons for Texas A&M before entering the transfer portal. The Queens, New York native played in all 40 games making 3 starts this past year. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Most notably, Diarra hit a game-winning three-pointer in overtime against Florida to open the postseason which sparked the Aggies’ run to the SEC Tournament championship game. He also hit a game-winning three-pointer early in the season against ACU. Texas A&M made it to the NIT champions game, playing a program-high 40 games in 2021-22, and tying a program-best 27 wins.

