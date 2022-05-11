Dime Box Community shocked after Deputy critically injured, suspect killed

DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in an Austin hospital after being shot twice while serving a warrant in Dime Box Tuesday night.

The alleged gunman, Raul Vega Perez, was killed by law enforcement and had a previous criminal history.

Dime Box is a small community and many knew the man that was killed, Raul Vega Perez. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to arrest Perez when he ran into a home on Stephen F. Austin Boulevard and opened fire on a Lee County Deputy and DPS Trooper.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was shot twice above the vest. He was airlifted to Austin and underwent a four-hour surgery for his injuries. Deputies said they were trying to arrest Perez for failure to appear in court regarding the sexual assault of a child. They also say he had prior convictions for murder and sexual assault.

But residents say it’s a stark difference from the Perez they knew.

“We’re just... I think the whole community would be praying for them and praying for his family because it is such a shock and even praying for the deceased you know because he has family that everybody knows around here,” said Jan Perry, Jan’s Hair Salon Owner.

She’s been in business 25 years and recently saw Perez in passing.

“It’s sad. You just think ‘what a waste.’ But I don’t know. I don’t know why he did what he did,” said Joyce Bradshaw, a Dime Box Resident.

Bradshaw has lived in the area more than two years and said Perez was a good neighbor who even helped mow her yard.

“It’s just shocking. I definitely would have not thought in this area. You know these are all families,” said Bradshaw.

The Lee County Wounded Deputy Fund has been established at First National Bank of Giddings.

KBTX left messages for DPS to try to get information about the Texas Rangers’ investigation into this officer-involved shooting. We are still waiting to hear back.

Giddings Times & News reports three people in that home were able to safely exit. The sheriff’s office says Sheriff Casey Goetz is with the deputy at the hospital Wednesday.

