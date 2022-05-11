Even as stigma wanes, veterans still face difficulties accessing mental health care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For mental health awareness month, Israel Liberzon, MD, the department head of Texas A&M College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry, joined First News at Four to discuss veterans’ mental health and what is standing in the way of getting help.

Veterans are exposed to unique stresses and traumas that the majority of non-military personnel are not exposed. As a result of that, what is commonly known as post-traumatic stress disorder is frequent in veterans.

Liberzon noted that in the general population PTSD is most common among women, whereas in the veteran population, it is mostly men who are affected.

But in addition to PTSD, veterans also suffer frequently from other conditions associated with trauma, stress, or life challenges in general, such as substance abuse, depression, anxiety, and suicide.

Stigma around mental health prevents many veterans from getting the help they need. In order to fight the stigma and support veterans, Liberzon explained that people need to recognize that mental health illness is similar to any other illness and that it can be treated.

“It’s not a personal weakness of characters as once was believed, it’s not an embarrassment to you or your family, but it’s rather taking care of yourself,” said Liberzon.

Taking care of mental health is important in the same way that people need to eat properly and exercise.

Accessing mental health care is another obstacle that veterans face.

“Mental health systems are not as widely distributed in many places and in Texas in particular, the access could be challenging. It’s a problem we’re trying to deal with that on many different levels,” said Liberzon.

He clarified that this is more an issue for the systems, leadership and elected officials and budgets rather than veterans themselves.

Liberzon advises any veterans who are struggling to reach out to trusted family and friends and to health providers.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

