Habitat for Humanity home to be demolished, used for training by Bryan Fire Department.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hands-on experience is important at any job. BCS Habitat for Humanity was set to demolish one of their old properties when their director of property acquisition, development, and maintenance Nathan Touchette had an idea.

“Before we demolished the structure I reached out and got with Bryan Fire Department to see if they would be interested in using it for training and it turns out it was perfect,” said Touchette. “They don’t get the opportunity to train in houses like this so giving them a different atmosphere and different environment helps their guys get a different picture they don’t normally get.”

The Bryan Fire Department got some great hands-on training this afternoon with the help of Habitat for Humanity BCS. More tonight at 6 KBTX Media Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

During the training, Bryan Fire Department was able to work on new techniques and practice new communication skills that they will be able to use in a real disaster situation. Marketing and communications coordinator Matt Browing says with this new program that has been established, it’s just another way they can serve the community.

“It’s the very core of our mission. We do everything we can to find ways to serve the local community here in Bryan-College Station. While normally we do build houses for families that are in need we also look for ways we can serve them outside of that role,” said Browning.

Habitat will use the lot the house was on to build three more houses.

BCS Habitat for Humanity says they will start doing this with every home they are set to demolish. They hope to work with more first responders across the area who need to practice training techniques.

