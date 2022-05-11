Lactation consultants weigh in on baby formula shortage solutions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Infant Nutrition Council of America, 60% of parents reported including formula into their infant’s diet within the first six months of life. This can fully or partially replace breastmilk in an infant’s diet. Once they pass 6 months, the need for formula can increase. Now, with almost 30% of baby formula out of stock across the country, parents are getting worried.

Local Lactation Consultant and RN, Judy Swoboda, says she has worked around infants in the Bryan College Station area for 30 years. But, now more than ever she has work to do.

“I’ve gotten a lot more questions because moms are wanting to breastfeed cause of this formula shortage,” Swoboda said. “We’re very lucky in our community that both of our hospitals that deliver babies have lactation consultants on staff.”

On social media, some homemade remedies to feed a baby are circling, which include corn syrup and goat milk.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Association, The potential problems associated with errors in selecting and combining the ingredients for the formula are very serious and range from severe nutritional imbalances to unsafe products that can harm infants. Because of these potentially very serious health concerns, FDA does not recommend that consumers make infant formulas at home.

“That’s very risky,” Swoboda said. “Don’t try to make any kind of homemade formula, don’t try and water down the formula, talk to your doctor and see what they recommend and get in touch with a lactation consultant.”

Swoboda said there are many lactation experts and resources including the one she works with, BCS Lactation Consultants, that can help get a new mom started with breastfeeding and increase the milk supply for those needing it.

But she said there is a percentage of the population that is unable to breastfeed at all. Swoboda said this can be solved by using donated milk and mothers who produce extra can help them out.

“If you’re producing a lot of milk, look to see if you can donate milk. That’s another good thing you can do during this process,” she said.

Swoboda encourages parents looking for donated milk to contact Mothers Milk Bank in Austin.

Moms Milk BCS also helps mothers with lactation in the area. Lactation Consultant, Kimberly Hill, said they encourage people looking for donor milk to use Eats On Feet’s Texas. This helps connect mothers with a large milk supply with those in need. La Leche League is another local resource that can help connect mothers with resources for infants.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.