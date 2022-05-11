Advertisement

LOOK UP: Total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday evening

Make a wish! The maximum eclipse occurs at 11:11 p.m.
A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday evening.
A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday evening.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be a show in the Brazos Valley sky Sunday evening, and it will not cost you a dime. The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible for much of the Lower 48 and North America. As the eclipse occurs, the moon will be dyed red as Earth casts a shadow for about an hour and twenty-five minutes.

THE SUPER FLOWER BLOOD MOON

This moon will get a distinct title because:

  • Super: This is a “supermoon” -- it is closer to Earth’s orbit when it is a full moon, meaning it will look a bit bigger than normal. While a supermoon by definition, it will be the furthest of the kind this year at 225,015 miles from Earth
  • Flower: The May full moon is called the “flower moon” due to the blooming of flowers that occurs in spring
  • Blood: The Earth’s shadow on the moon (from our vantage point) gives it a red hue/color

HOW CAN YOU SEE IT?

Step outside Sunday and look toward the east-southeast sky. As the event occurs, the moon will travel from that point on the horizon to the southeast sky where the event will occur then high in the southern sky as the event comes to an end. Below are the key times to note for viewing:

  • Moonrise: 7:57 p.m. Look: east-southeast
  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 9:59 p.m. Look: southeast
  • Total Eclipse Begins: 10:29 p.m. Look: southeast
  • Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 11:11 p.m. Look: south-southeast
  • Total Lunar Eclipse Ends: 11:54 p.m. Look: south
  • Partial Lunar Eclipse Ends: 12:23 a.m. (Monday) Look: south

WHAT IS A TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

Eclipses occur when one object blocks another. In this case, the Earth will pass between the sun and the moon. While you may think that would cause the moon to go dark, some of the light of the sun skirts around the Earth and scatters toward the moon. That scattering of light through our atmosphere allows the moon to take on a blood, red color. For a total eclipse, the sun, Earth, and full moon have to all be in a line.

SOME LUNAR ECLIPSE FACTS TO MAKE YOU SAY “WOW”

  • The moon will appear about 7% larger than the average because it is near perigee (the moon’s orbit point nearest to Earth
  • The temperature swings on the moon are very dramatic, to the order of 500° Fahrenheit, from bright full sunshine to dark shade
  • All phases of a lunar eclipse are safe to view, both with your naked eye and an unfiltered telescope
  • Capturing the moon with a camera is not an easy task. Here are 10 suggestions from NASA for making the most of a moonlit night

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 5/10
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 5/10
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/6
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/6
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Saturday.
Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday
Heavy rain fell in Huntsville (Walker County) during the 4pm hour Thursday
YOUR TOTALS: Rainfall update following Thursday’s strong storms