Nationally ranked Aggies take on the Southeastern Conference

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams look to contend for titles at the Southeastern Conference Championships, beginning May 12-14 at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

“The is the best track & field meet in the country every year and tremendous performances come out of these championships,” head coach Pat Henry said. “There are five SEC teams in the top ten in the nation in both the men’s and women’s rankings, so it’s a very tough conference. There is no question that the depth of our league and the competitiveness of the conference is second to none. There is not another conference like this.”

The Best in the Nation

Year in and year out, the SEC Championships features some of the best individual athletes and teams in the country, if not the world. Of the 14 women’s teams competing, eight teams rank in the top 25 in the nation, including Texas A&M leading the way at No. 2. Eight of the 13 men’s teams competing are in the top 25 in the nation, including five in the top six with the Aggies at No. 6.

Individually, 19 SEC athletes lead the NCAA in their respective events. Four Aggies lead the nation in their discipline, including senior Moitalel Mpoke in the men’s 400m hurdles (48.99), sophomore Charokee Young in the women’s 400m (49.87), sophomore Lamara Distin in the women’s high jump (6-5.5/1.97m) and senior Deborah Acquah in the women’s long jump (22-7.25/6.89m). Distin and Young currently lead the world in their respective events.

Defend What’s Yours

Acquah (long jump), Miller (800m) and Mpoke (400m hurdles) look to defend their titles from the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships, Young, senior Jaevin Reed and junior Tierra Robinson-Jones return from last season’s women’s 4x400m championship relay squad. Distin (high jump), Miller (800m) and junior Zach Davis (pole vault) look to go for the season sweep in their respective disciplines after claiming titles at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships in February.

Welcome to the Magnolia State

Texas A&M returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time since the men’s and women’s teams finished runner-up at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championships in Starkville, Mississippi. Ole Miss is hosting the conference meet for the first time since 2004.

How to Follow

All three days are scheduled to be streamed on the SEC Network +, with Dwight Stones (play-by-play), Dan O’Brien (analyst), Larra Overton (analyst) and John Anderson (field) on the call. Live results are provided by Delta Timing here, while the SEC Championships meet central page is found here.

Thursday Early (SEC Network +)

12-6:15 p.m. (CT)

Watch

Thursday Late (SEC Network +)

6:30-9:30 p.m. (CT)

Watch

Friday Early (SEC Network +)

1:45-5:45 p.m. (CT)

Watch

Friday Late (SEC Network +)

6-9:30 p.m. (CT)

Watch

Saturday Early (SEC Network +)

12:30-4:45 p.m. (CT)

Watch

Saturday Late (SEC Network)

5-9 p.m. (CT)

Watch

