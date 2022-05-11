Over 100,000 died from drug overdoses in 2021, majority were fentanyl related

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year with 66% of those deaths related to opioids like fentanyl.

JoAnn Willis of Iola used meth and pharmaceuticals with opioids for a majority of her 35-year drug addiction journey. Willis says she believes a majority of those addicted to drugs are escaping from trauma.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous things I’ve ever seen or heard of coming out, and it kills people so quickly,” Willis said. “This opioid crisis is definitely something that needs to be addressed on a deeper level.”

Nicole England used meth and other drugs for 15 years and said it only takes one time for opioids like fentanyl to become addictive.

“It’s devastating,” England said. “There are so many other opportunities in life.”

Both Willis and England have been clean for almost seven years and are working to reduce drug addiction in the Brazos through the nonprofit The Nest, which Willis founded. The organization does street outreach, helps people get into rehab facilities and hosts events to build community with recovering addicts and those wanting to recover. The Nest also works with the judicial system to help offenders in jail for drug-related charges get treatment before or during their sentencing.

Willis said their goal is to eventually become a 21-day non-medical social detox facility to help people overcome their physical addictions so they can heal.

The organization founder believes it’s important to know that drug use can happen anywhere from the streets to middle and high-class neighborhoods. She also believes it’s important to seek help no matter how long the person has had an addiction or what age the person is.

“I thank God for getting my attention, cleaning me up and giving me a purpose to help others,” Willis said.

