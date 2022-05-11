Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A neighborhood in College Station was shocked to hear the sound of gunshots going off around them Tuesday morning in the area of Holleman Drive and Welsh Avenue.

Resident Jacob Hauck says he and his friends couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “I didn’t know what it was at first, it was so close, but we all kind of looked at each other and we’re like, is that gunfire,” says Hauck.

Another resident, William Risinger says he was studying when the shots went off. “I just hear this shooting it was about five seconds of it. I thought it was thunder. It was just loud and I mean it was crazy,” says Risinger.

College Station police are currently investigating the situation. According to police documents, CSPD police arrested 27-year-old Andre Allen around 3:30 Tuesday morning for unlawful carry of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a shooting.

The shooting does have the neighbors concerned that this same thing could happen again. “I’ve still got a year here, I’ve still got a younger brother who’s going to be here. It just makes me worried about if this is going to be considered the norm in the future,” says Hauck.

As College Station Police continues its investigation, if you have any information regarding this incident, you’re encouraged to reach out to the police department.

