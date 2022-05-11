The REACH Project offers summer internship for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The REACH Project is calling all Texas A&M students who are looking to develop their professional skills to apply for their 2022 summer internship.

During the summer internship, students can expect to gain hands on experience in marketing, fundraising and business development, community building, social media, grant writing and graphic design. Requirements on the internship include maintaining a regular 15 hour weekly commitment, along with providing hourly logs of your day.

Max Gerrall founded the REACH Project back in 2017 with a goal of pursuing community development, lifelong learning, quality workforce housing, health and economic security for Aggie workers. The organization has created opportunities for the entire Aggie community to be brought together.

The Reach Project is approved for Texas A&M University class credit in some departments including Communication, RPTS and Architecture.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 18 and the internship begins in late May.

Contact Rebecca@reach4home.org or click here for more information.

