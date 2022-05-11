Advertisement

The REACH Project offers summer internship for students

The REACH Project offers a summer internship to students.
The REACH Project offers a summer internship to students.(Rebecca Schein)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The REACH Project is calling all Texas A&M students who are looking to develop their professional skills to apply for their 2022 summer internship.

During the summer internship, students can expect to gain hands on experience in marketing, fundraising and business development, community building, social media, grant writing and graphic design. Requirements on the internship include maintaining a regular 15 hour weekly commitment, along with providing hourly logs of your day.

Max Gerrall founded the REACH Project back in 2017 with a goal of pursuing community development, lifelong learning, quality workforce housing, health and economic security for Aggie workers. The organization has created opportunities for the entire Aggie community to be brought together.

The Reach Project is approved for Texas A&M University class credit in some departments including Communication, RPTS and Architecture.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 18 and the internship begins in late May.

Contact Rebecca@reach4home.org or click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box
B/CS Chamber in DC: Addressing the healthcare worker shortage
5/11
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 5/11
National Nurse Week MGN
Brazos County nurses share their thoughts on the profession for Nurses Week