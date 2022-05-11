Advertisement

Report: Deputy shot in Lee County near Dime Box

The information is being reported by Giddings Times & News.
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the community of Dime Box.(PHOTO CREDIT: Giddings Times & News)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the community of Dime Box.

The information is being reported by Giddings Times & News.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. and the situation remains active, according to the paper.

The deputy has been taken to a hospital in Austin, according to flight records for the medical helicopter but the condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

A command post has been set up in the town of Dime Box, but the exact location of where the shooting happened is unclear at this time. Residents in the Dime Box area should stay away from the area and remain indoors as law enforcement officials continue to secure the area.

Be sure to monitor KBTX and Giddings Times & News online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students learned from a Boston Dynamics engineer
Holleman Dr. & Welsh Ave.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood
One person was taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.
Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants
The final count happened Tuesday.
Cameron ISD Bond narrowly passes by one vote