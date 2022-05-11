Advertisement

Senate vote blocks bill to codify abortion rights

By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Senate failed to advance on a Democratic-led bill Wednesday to ensure protection on abortion rights. This is in response to a leaked Supreme Court majority draft ruling that overturns the legal precedent set by Roe V. Wade.

Greta Van Sustren, KBTX’s Chief Political Analyst joined First News at Four to talk about why the Senate held the vote even though it was known that Democrats didn’t have enough votes to pass the bill.

“Some will say it was the principal because both sides feel deeply on both sides of the issue,” said Van Sustren. “Abortion and Second Amendment rights. Those are great topics on both sides of the aisle for fundraising because people do care so deeply about those.”

Van Sustren said 13 states currently have anti-abortion laws on the books, which will lead to an upset legislature if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

“They can’t enforce them though, because Roe V. Wade is a constitutional right,” Van Sustren said. “If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe V. Wade, those 13 states have laws that say it’s against the law to have an abortion.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

