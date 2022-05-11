Advertisement

Texas A&M snaps SEC Tournament losing streak with 5-3 win over South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Florida -- Texas A&M, the No. 12 seed, defeated 13-seed South Carolina, 5-3 in the first round of the SEC Softball Tournament on Tuesday night in Gainesville, Florida.

The Aggies took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when they loaded the bases and then Trinity Cannon laced a two-out double that cleared the bases. They added an unearned run an inning later and carried that 4-0 advantage into the top of the fifth, when the Gamecocks staged a rally of their own.

South Carolina sent nine batters to the plate, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to a single run. Key hits included doubles by Jordan Fabian and Katie Prebble, and singles by Hannah Kumiyama and Maddie Gallagher.

Texas A&M came back with an insurance run in their half of the fifth, when Cannon single and came around the score on a double by Koko Wooley, extending its lead to 5-3.

Aggies relief pitchers Grace Uribe and Shaylee Ackerman closed the door on the Gamecocks after that, combining to work the final 2.1 innings without giving up a hit.

Ackerman was especially effective, going the final 1.2 innings without allowing a single baserunner while striking out three to earn the save.

Starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy, a freshman, went the first 4.2 innings and earned the win for the Aggies.

Up Next

Texas A&M will now take on the 5-seed Florida Gators Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT in a first-round game that will be televised on SEC Network.

