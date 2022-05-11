Thieves steal two RVs from College Station storage facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two RVs stolen from the Karstens RV Resort and Storage facility in College Station.

Brazos County Investigator David Grissom says the theft occurred on the morning of May 4.

Two suspects are seen on video cutting the fence on the side of the facility.

Upon gaining entry to the grounds the suspects stole a 2020 Grand Premiere travel trailer and a 2021 Sundance travel trailer. Officials say the two RV”s are valued at a combined price of $67,000.

Officials say the suspects were driving a white pickup truck with an extended long cab and a black Dodge dually pickup truck.

A description of the suspects or tag information is not yet available.

Investigators believe these suspects are involved with other property crimes in the area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900 and speak to a detective. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

