Treat of the Day: Navasota Economic Development Week 2022

By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Navasota, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Navasota has officially named May 9 through May 13 Economic Development Week.

Bert Miller, Mayor of Navasota, signed a proclamation recognizing this week as Economic Development Week.

The proclamation showed appreciation for all of the partners like Rayna Willenbrink, who has helped make the city of Navasota the vibrant community that it is.

