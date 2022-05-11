Advertisement

Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students learned from a Boston Dynamics engineer

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SFA Middle School Odyssey students had a special guest.

Their class got to speak to a Boston Dynamics engineer about the latest robots his team is developing.

The Odyssey Program is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) Academy offered to qualifying students which provides an interdisciplinary, technology-rich environment that partners with local, regional and national programs to enrich the learning experience

Posted by Bryan ISD on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

