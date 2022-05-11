Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students learned from a Boston Dynamics engineer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SFA Middle School Odyssey students had a special guest.

Their class got to speak to a Boston Dynamics engineer about the latest robots his team is developing.

The Odyssey Program is a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) Academy offered to qualifying students which provides an interdisciplinary, technology-rich environment that partners with local, regional and national programs to enrich the learning experience

