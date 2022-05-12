Aggies Add Prep Standout Eloise Descheneaux for 2022 Campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team fortified its offensive arsenal with the addition of Eloise Descheneaux, a forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

”I’m looking forward to having Eloise in Aggieland,” Guerrieri said. “She is a very serious student and soccer player, having spent the last few seasons at the prestigious IMG Academy. We have always been an attack-minded team, so adding another smart and unselfish forward to our mix is very exciting. I know Eloise will fit in nicely as a scoring threat and a great teammate.”

Most recently, Descheneaux has been a star on the IMG Academy U19 Elite squad and has spent two years at the academy playing for Coach Miguel Rodrigues.

“I have dreamed of playing for A&M my entire life,” Descheneaux said, “so to begin a new chapter in Aggieland is incredibly exciting for me. I’m looking forward to being an Aggie and a part of an amazing team where I can develop athletically and academically.

Prior to enrolling at IMG Academy, Descheneaux was a standout with the Metro United Development Academy club team based out of Northern Virginia.

Descheneaux has numerous ties to Aggieland. Her father and brother are both graduates of the University and her grandfather taught at Texas A&M in the 1970s. Her grandmother and uncle now live in College Station and she spent most summers as a child at Aggie soccer and basketball camps.

“Texas A&M always felt like home to me,” Descheneaux said. “I was immersed in A&M’s culture and traditions at an early age, and have always loved the Aggie spirit as well as the incredible atmosphere in College Station. A&M is truly a special place and I am honored to be an Aggie.”

A standout in the classroom at IMG Academy, Descheneaux dominates with a 4.67 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

