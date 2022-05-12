Bultman Named to ISCA Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving head coach Steve Bultman was inducted into the International Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame as one of six members of the Class of 2020/2021. Bultman is one of the nation’s most respected and innovative swim coaches, a two-time U.S. Olympic Team coach and has overseen one of the most dramatic rises to power in college swimming history since taking over at A&M in 1999.

The men and women who make up the ISCA Hall of Fame have all shown a tremendous commitment to the sport, excellence in the community and an ability to bring out the best in others through athletic competition.

Along with his two stints with the U.S. Olympic Team, Bultman also served on the coaching staff for the Estonia Olympic Team in 2008. At the 2016 Olympic Games, he was a member of the Mexico Olympic staff. He’s also served on USA coaching staffs for the 1985 Pan Pacific Games, 1989 LEN Cup, the 2001, 2009 and 2015 World University Games and the 2013 World Championships.

In 1999, Bultman arrived in Aggieland and under his guidance A&M strung together an 11-year streak of top-10 finishes at NCAA Championships. After four straight fourth-place finishes at NCAA Championships from 2013-16, the Aggies notched their highest NCAA finish ever in 2017 with a third-place effort at NCAA Championships. A&M put together another great showing at the national meet and eventually took third again in 2018.

Before his arrival, Texas A&M had never won a conference team title, but now the Aggies own four Big 12 Conference Championships to go along with four consecutive SEC Championships from 2016-2019. He is a nine-time conference Coach of the Year and has earned Coach of the Meet honors seven times. Under his direction, A&M produced its first NCAA individual titles with a pair of wins from Julia Wilkinson and Alia Atkinson at the 2010 NCAA Championships. Since Wilkinson and Atkinson’s breakthrough wins, the Aggies have logged eight more individual crowns — seven by swimmers Cammile Adams, Breeja Larson, Paige Miller and Sarah Henry and one by diver Jaele Patrick.

Bultman had club experience at Lynn Park Piranhas in Louisiana. From there, he coached at Nashville Aquatic. After that, he had a nine-year stint at Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club in Florida, where he put three swimmers on the 1988 U.S. Olympic Team (Beth Barr, Andrea Hayes and Daniel Watters). After he finished at GPAC, he moved on to his last club coaching job with Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, Georgia and helped turn it into a successful club, as it continues to be today. After Dynamo he moved on to college coaching at the University of Georgia where he was an assistant from 1995-1999.

A 1970 graduate of LSU, Bultman earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He earned his certification in physical education from Tulane in 1975, and he received his master’s in physical education from the University of West Florida in 1979. An accomplished swimmer himself, Bultman was an LSU swimming letterman (1969, 1970) and won the Louisiana state title in the 50 freestyle while at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.