Deputy shot twice near Dime Box on the road to recovery

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot twice Tuesday night is on the road to recovery, according to Sheriff Casey Goetz. The deputy’s condition is improving as he continues to get treated at an Austin hospital. The sheriff’s office has not identified the deputy in an effort to protect the privacy and wishes of the family.

The deputy, who has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years, was taken to an Austin hospital where he underwent a four-hour surgery Wednesday morning.

He and a state trooper were serving a warrant for the sexual assault of a child when the suspect, Raul Vega Perez, ran into a nearby home. The law enforcement officers followed him inside, where the suspect shot the deputy twice above his vest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the deputy and state trooper fired back at Perez, killing him.

The Lee County Wounded Deputy Fund is taking donations at the First National Bank of Giddings. Money donated to the account will be used to help wounded or fallen deputies and their families, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Donations can be made directly to the account at First National Bank or at this link.

