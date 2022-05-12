Advertisement

Downtown Navasota seeing business boom, celebrating completion of Raiload Street improvement projects

By Clay Falls
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s growth as a cultural center is becoming hard to miss. The city has invested in capital improvements and revitalization projects in recent years. Thursday the city celebrated showing off its latest multimillion dollar improvements with the completion of the Railroad Street improvement projects.

Addressing drainage issuing, focusing on creating an aesthetic atmosphere and investing in the future is bring the downtown area into a new era.

“We had a lot of flooding issues downtown and so we addressed that. The capacity’s over three times what it was but it also brought a beautification factor to it as well so attracted investment and here’s what we have today,” said Mayor Bert Miller of Navasota.

“Our downtown area is our economic engine for Navasota and this project here is just an added asset to our downtown area,” said Jason Weeks, Navasota City Manager.

As the improvements started making a headway, more businesses started popping up in Navasota.

“We opened the barbershop and we opened the rooftop bar here at Rail & Rye and now our inside dining room,” said Chris Tucker, Rail & Rye Co-Owner.

“The city has been really instrumental in redeveloping the street out here, Railroad Street. They did a big drainage project, streetscape revitalization and it’s been great,” said Tucker.

They’re changes tourists, residents and business owners alike have noticed.

“They’ve done a great job making it feel safe and accessible to folks coming into town,” said Tucker.

The city is not slowing down on improvements. Their next big project includes streetscaping on East Washington Avenue. That starts this summer. The city received a more than $2 million grant for the sewer and drainage improvements. Union Pacific helped pay for safety improvements along the tracks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund
Holleman Dr. & Welsh Ave.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood
One person was taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.
Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants
Stolen RV
Thieves steal two RVs from College Station storage facility

Latest News

SARC reports almost 50% rise in sexual assault cases in BCS, Texas A&M
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Escaped inmate stabbed TDCJ officer in hand, causing bus to crash
As the weather gets warmer, experts at Baylor Scott and White are encouraging everyone to take...
Experts encourage extra protection from the sun as temperatures get hotter
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida