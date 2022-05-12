Downtown Navasota seeing business boom, celebrating completion of Raiload Street improvement projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s growth as a cultural center is becoming hard to miss. The city has invested in capital improvements and revitalization projects in recent years. Thursday the city celebrated showing off its latest multimillion dollar improvements with the completion of the Railroad Street improvement projects.

Addressing drainage issuing, focusing on creating an aesthetic atmosphere and investing in the future is bring the downtown area into a new era.

“We had a lot of flooding issues downtown and so we addressed that. The capacity’s over three times what it was but it also brought a beautification factor to it as well so attracted investment and here’s what we have today,” said Mayor Bert Miller of Navasota.

“Our downtown area is our economic engine for Navasota and this project here is just an added asset to our downtown area,” said Jason Weeks, Navasota City Manager.

As the improvements started making a headway, more businesses started popping up in Navasota.

“We opened the barbershop and we opened the rooftop bar here at Rail & Rye and now our inside dining room,” said Chris Tucker, Rail & Rye Co-Owner.

“The city has been really instrumental in redeveloping the street out here, Railroad Street. They did a big drainage project, streetscape revitalization and it’s been great,” said Tucker.

They’re changes tourists, residents and business owners alike have noticed.

“They’ve done a great job making it feel safe and accessible to folks coming into town,” said Tucker.

The city is not slowing down on improvements. Their next big project includes streetscaping on East Washington Avenue. That starts this summer. The city received a more than $2 million grant for the sewer and drainage improvements. Union Pacific helped pay for safety improvements along the tracks.

