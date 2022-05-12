Experts encourage extra protection from the sun as temperatures get hotter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets warmer, experts at Baylor Scott & White are encouraging everyone to take the necessary steps to protect their skin from the sun.

With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America’s most common cancer. Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers.

Dr. Maya Raiman says there are five tell-tale signs that it’s time to see a dermatologist. She calls this form of self-examination the “ABCDE” method, where A stands for asymmetry, B for border, C for color, D for diameter, and E for evolving.

“One of the most important things to notice is if it looks different than the others spots and dots that you have,” Raiman said.

Raiman says there are several ways you can prevent skin cancer, with sunscreen being the best method of protection. She recommends wearing SPF 30 or higher every day. You can also wear UPF clothing, where you’re covered up. Of course, seeking shade is another a great option.

“If you’re going to be by the pool or at the beach, especially during those high UV exposure hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you definitely need to keep that sunscreen on and reapply every two hours,” she said.

Early detection is key, according to Raiman, so don’t put off seeing your dermatologist.

“I encourage anyone who has something on their skin that isn’t looking right or behaving correctly to seek care with a dermatologist as soon as possible. That’s what we’re here for and there’s no better time than the present, especially with taking care of your body.”

