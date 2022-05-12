Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a group of burglars.

Investigators say in the past month deputies have responded to at least two burglary locations involving the same group of people. The suspects are hitting homes that are vacant during the week, like vacation homes. Investigators tell us as many as five people have been caught on cameras but identifying them is near impossible because they wear black clothes, have masks and gloves on.

The incidents have been happening in areas like Plantersville and Todd Mission.

If you recognize these subjects or have any information pertaining to the identify of anyone involved, please contact Grimes County Investigator J.J. Jones at 936-873-6436. You can also provide information anonymously to Grimes County Crime Stoppers by calling 936-873-2000.

