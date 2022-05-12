Advertisement

Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

A group of burglars are hitting homes in southern Grimes County.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a group of burglars.

Investigators say in the past month deputies have responded to at least two burglary locations involving the same group of people. The suspects are hitting homes that are vacant during the week, like vacation homes. Investigators tell us as many as five people have been caught on cameras but identifying them is near impossible because they wear black clothes, have masks and gloves on.

The incidents have been happening in areas like Plantersville and Todd Mission.

If you recognize these subjects or have any information pertaining to the identify of anyone involved, please contact Grimes County Investigator J.J. Jones at 936-873-6436. You can also provide information anonymously to Grimes County Crime Stoppers by calling 936-873-2000.

Crime alert in Grimes County. Deputies need help finding a group of home invasion burglars.

Posted by Clay Falls on Thursday, May 12, 2022

