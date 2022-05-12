Hearne Eagles looking forward to competiting at UIL State Track Meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles will be competing in four events including the boys’ 4 x 100 relay when they step on the track at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin Friday.

Hearne Senior Damian Gunnels knows that when it comes to the sprint relay the difference between winning and losing is all in the hand-off.

“We’ve just got to fix one minor mistake and once that’s corrected we’re gonna be straight,” said Gunnels.

That all important stick exchange cost the Eagles a regional championship, but they will get a chance to redeem themselves at the State Track Meet Friday.

“We put our trust in each other. We take it hard when one of us messes up. When one messes up we all mess up. One bad apple can spoil the whole thing! We put our trust in it and we try to stay together every time we step onto the track,” added Jabari Dunn. Dunn runs the anchor leg on the Eagles 4 x 100 relay team.

The Eagles time of 42.98 seconds has them ranked 5th of the 9 entries in the event, but just .4 of a second behind Marlin’s 42.57 seconds. Boys’ head track coach Lewis Edmonson feels the team’s best times could happen in at state.

“I definitely feel like something special is going to happen. We’ve been getting faster and faster every week. The mental stability has just changed. They are really putting the work in,” continued Edmonson.

When Dunn gets done running the sprint relay, he’ll have about 90 minutes to prepare for the 200 meters and then have 50 minutes after before he steps in the blocks for the 400 meters. His 200 meter time of 22.2 seconds ranks him number one and gives him some confidence.

“I feel good you know. Confident. I feel like I’m gonna come out on top.” remarked Dunn.

On the girls side Jada Johnson will be carrying the flag for Hearne in the triple jump.

She was able to increase her speed during the season which caused her some timing issues, but she was able to work through it and qualified for state with a personal best mark of 35 feet 6 inches. She admits she’s excited and nervous.

“A little bit of both but I’ve just got to trust my coaches and trust my training. The key for me is to make sure that I jump out and then get up and make sure I don’t scratch,” concluded Johnson.

Jada knows another key is not to overthink it. Just hit her marks and soar like an Eagle.

Start times for Hearne Track Team:

2A Girls’ Triple Jump (Jada Johnson) 1 pm

2A 4 X 100 relay (Justavian Benford, Damian Gunnels, Keyshawn Langham, Jabari Dunn) 5pm

2A 200 Meters (Jabari Dunn) 7 pm

2A 400 Meters (Jabari Dunn) 7:50 PM

.

