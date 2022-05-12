Advertisement

Manhunt underway in Burleson County for dangerous suspect

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach.
Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is the subject of a manhunt in Burleson County
Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is the subject of a manhunt in Burleson County(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are searching for a wanted man in Burleson County who is being called “armed and dangerous.”

The search area is around the 9400 block of County Road 333, which is a few miles north of Caldwell.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Allen Wangler, 47, is wanted from out of state. They say he is possibly on foot and armed with a gun.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach. Wangler is believed to be dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Wednesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Over 100,000 died from drug overdoses in 2021, majority were fentanyl related
Over 100,000 died from drug overdoses in 2021, majority were fentanyl related
A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday evening.
LOOK UP: Total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday evening
weather for farmers
bfd hfh