Manhunt underway in Leon County for inmate who crashed stolen prison bus

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One inmate has escaped after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus and wrecked it about two miles west of Centerville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a call came in around 1:20 p.m. that a TDCJ bus crashed between US 45 and FM 39. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are currently searching for the inmate who fled in the area around Highway 7 in Leon County.

The suspect was identified only as a white male in TDCJ-issued white clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway between US 45 and FM 39 is shut down, according to DPS. Motorists and residents should avoid the area and report anything suspicious.

Centerville ISD is on lockdown at this time, but officials do not believe they are in any danger. School is expected to release on schedule.

🚨 Alert 🚨 Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a TDCJ Inmate who stole a TDC Bus and wrecked out 2...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 12, 2022

