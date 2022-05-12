Advertisement

Mother safely surrenders newborn baby to firefighters at neighborhood fire station

Officials said a mother left her baby with firefighters at a Louisville Fire Department station. (Source: WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Firefighters in Louisville were called to assist with something a little different on Thursday morning.

WAVE reports Louisville Fire Department spokesperson Bobby Cooper said a woman dropped off her newborn baby with firefighters at a station located in the Shawnee neighborhood at around 7:15 a.m.

“We don’t know what her situation was,” Cooper said. “We just know she needed to make this decision which had to be incredibly difficult.”

Fire officials said the newborn was assessed by firefighters and appeared to be healthy. The baby was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

“We praise her for the decision she made in approaching the firehouse and ensuring that the child was securely left with the firefighters,” Cooper said.

Kentucky’s Safe Infants Act allows parents to leave babies under 30 days old at designated safe places, including with a firefighter at a fire station.

“The firefighters were cautious to stay calm and quiet and try to allow the child to sleep, which they said that it did until they were able to hand it over to medical workers for transport,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund
Holleman Dr. & Welsh Ave.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood
One person was taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.
Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants
Stolen RV
Thieves steal two RVs from College Station storage facility

Latest News

At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
‘Like an inferno:’ Western US burning at furious pace so far
SARC reports almost 50% rise in sexual assault cases in BCS, Texas A&M
A ribbon cutting happened Thursday.
Downtown Navasota seeing business boom, celebrating completion of Raiload Street improvement projects
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Escaped inmate stabbed TDCJ officer in hand, causing bus to crash