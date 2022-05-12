Organ donors, recipients and families bike to share the importance of helping

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - When a loved one dies, it can be followed by many questions, decisions, and planning by family. But, one decision can be taken off their plate if it’s talked about soon enough.

A person can choose to be an organ donor by signing up when they get their license, but a family will always be asked about their wishes after a person dies. One group in Texas is working to spread the word about the life-saving decision they made, or someone made to their benefit.

The Lone Star Circle of Life is in the middle of a bike tour around the state, each of the 12 riders being organ recipients, donors, or donor families. The group arrived at their stop in Brenham Wednesday where they met up with a local donor family.

“I’ll tell anybody Molly’s story at the drop of a hat,” Tracy Hammac said.

Hammac lost his daughter Molly in a car accident in 2018. Molly had been passionate about organ donation for years after one of her friends died and became a donor. Hammac was asked if he and his wife were willing to fulfill her last wish. He said the answer was simple, and Molly helped 31 people that day.

“That knowledge that she has gone out and helped other people is such a comfort to us, we take much pride in it. She’s our little hero,” he said.

One cyclist, Jennifer Alpard, has a son, Cade, who is a freshman at Texas A&M. But when Cade was born, she was told he needed a life-saving liver transplant. After a year on the transplant list, Cade received a liver after the family of a three-year-old girl made a selfless decision in their toughest moment.

“It was just the ultimate gift of life that this selfless family gave to us and allowed my son to live a normal healthy life,” Alpard said. “Because of his gift, I always wanted to pay it forward.”

Alpard was in the car one day listening to her radio when a woman called in. She said she had O-positive blood and needed a kidney. Alpard knew she had the same blood type, but it would take a lot more tests to find out if she could help.

“She left a phone number for the transplant coordinator, and I immediately picked up the phone and called,” she said. “It was very soon that I found out I was a 100% match for her.”

Less than a year ago, Alpard was able to go through the procedure and donate one of her kidneys to the woman she heard on the radio. She said it wasn’t easy, but she was grateful to help.

Alpard does the ride, to encourage others to help in any way they can.

“Go give blood, go get on Be The Match program, they just swab your cheek, and you could save a life by giving stem cells or bone marrow and it doesn’t hurt and you’re not going to miss it,” she said.

Alpard said the donation is important to her family and has shaped their lives today. Before her father died, Alpard said with his cancer organ donation wasn’t going to be an option. So, he made a decision to donate his body to science where Alpard said he helped research at the University of Texas.

The Lone Star Circle of Life will travel to Austin on Thursday and complete their tour in Temple on Friday.

