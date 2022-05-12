Reflections after the storm, Madisonville shows signs of progress nearly two months after tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been 51 days since an EF-1 tornado swept across Madisonville leaving homes and businesses damaged and, in some cases completely destroyed.

Day after day, week after week significant progress is being made in the cleanup process.

Red’s Barbershop on Highway 75 and Collard is just one of many businesses that took a direct hit from the storm. The barbershop’s owner says after time and reflection some three weeks after the storm, he began to look at the situation’s silver lining and calls the tornado a blessing in disguise.

With the shop in Madisonville closed the shop’s owner Matthew Paez went to work alongside his father and master barber Eddie Paez at Red’s Barbershop #2. Eddie’s been a barber since 1962 and is two months away from celebrating 60 years as a barber. Matthew says everyone is not blessed to work alongside their hero every day.

“I was able to come over here and work with him and he needed help big time,” said Matthew. " “Letting him see me grow into a great barber. Maybe one day I’ll be as good as him. Him seeing me take a business and make it my own and flourish a business, trying to make him proud is mostly what I want.”

Red’s Barbershop has been completely gutted and awaiting the next steps in the reconstruction phase.

Nearly two months after the storm you can see signs of progress all across Madisonville.

The framework is coming down at the former Son-Shine Outreach Center across the street from Red’s Barbershop. They are now at 1300 North May Street in Madisonville. This is the new temporary home for the center as they work to build a larger facility about a mile from the previous location.

Madisonville public works director Kevin Story says lots of work has been completed but there is much more to be done. He says the city won’t stop until the job is complete.

“The people of Madisonville are strong and resilient and Madisonville is coming back bigger and better,” said Story. “We’re not going quietly into the night. We are rebuilding this city and again thanks to a whole lot of people we have certainly made a lot of progress than it was when the tornado hit.”

Matthew says as for the future of Red’s Barbershop in Madisonville only tell will tell what the future holds. In the meantime, he says he’s going to enjoy serving the people of Centerville and Madisonville at Red’s #2 while working with his father.

“I started to see maybe this is the way to go, maybe this is where I should be right now though I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen but for right now I think I’m supposed to be here.

