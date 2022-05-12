Rudder’s Figgers eyeing history as he heads to state track meet Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers will be represented at the UIL State Track Meet on Friday by Nate Figgers and there is a good chance he will medal. The junior won’t bring a lot of experience to Austin, but he certainly makes up for it in raw talent and confidence.

Figgers has never completed at the state track meet. Heck, he’s only completed in a handful of varsity meets during his high school career, but Friday the Rudder junior will bring a 6′ 10″ jump with him to the state meet and is excited to compete.

“This is my first time going. I feel pretty confident and I hope I come out with first place,” said Figgers

Nate didn’t start high jumping in high school until just a couple of months ago. He said he got into track to increase his speed for football, but the coaches saw that Figgers could benefit more with a little persuading.

“Myself and the other track coaches saw more in him. He is a phenomenal athlete. He can jump. He can run. He can do pretty much anything he puts his mind to. So we were talking to him pretty much on the daily,” said Rudder Head Track Coach Calvin Hill.

Nate brings in the second best jump in the state at 6′ 10″, which he cleared at regionals, and is 5 inches above his 6′5″ frame. He nearly cleared 7 feet at that same meet and feels like he could clear it Friday which might be what it takes to win the 5A State High Jump competition.

“He has the potential to jump 7 feet,” claimed Hill. “He attempted 7 feet at the regional meet. He got over it, but I think part of his hair hit the bar and knocked the bar over. We have high goals and standards set for Nate. We know he can go 7′. He may be able to go 7′ 2.” He is a competitor - he is a big-time competitor,” concluded Hill.

“I really want to go for 7′ 2″. So that is the goal 7′ 2″,” added Figgers.

The 5A boys’ high jump competition begins at 9 A.M. on Friday at Mike Meyers Stadium in Austin and if Nate can strike gold, he will be the first individual state track champion produced by Rudder High School.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.