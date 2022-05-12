SARC reports rise in sexual assault cases in BCS, Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resources Center (SARC) has reported a rise in hotline calls and accompaniments in the Bryan-College Station area and at Texas A&M.

SARC has a 24/7 confidential crisis hotline where trained sexual assault advocates provide guidance and support to anyone with questions or an experience with sexual assault.

The organization reported that Texas A&M’s Title IX office has already taken action by holding presentations among student organizations.

“It should also be noted that Texas A&M requires sexual assault training for all of its students,” the organization posted. “Is this enough? What are our community’s next steps if we want to see the number of sexual assaults decline?”

If you’re in need of help, you can contact SARC’s hotline at 979-731-1000. For more information on the organization’s resources, click here.

