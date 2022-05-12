Advertisement

Tuesday’s Game Against UIW Canceled

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and UIW Cardinals has been canceled through mutual agreement between the two teams. The contest will not be rescheduled.

After wrapping up the home slate this weekend against Mississippi State, the Aggies head to Oxford for a Thursday-Saturday series against Ole Miss and travel directly to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament scheduled for May 24-29.

