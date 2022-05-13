Aggie duo earns Academic All-District recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball standouts Jacob Palisch and Jordan Thompson were selected to the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA.

Palisch has pitched in 20 games out of the bullpen for the Maroon & White, logging a 4-3 record with four saves, a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. He owns a 6.71 K-to-BB ratio. In 11 SEC appearances, the Richardson, Texas product is 2-2 with three saves, a 2.88 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25.0 innings. He earned Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week following his stellar performance in two outings against No. 3 Arkansas.

In the classroom, Palisch sports a 4.00 GPA in his graduate work at A&M where he is pursuing a master’s degree in management information systems. He is no stranger to scholastic honors, earning Academic All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention in 2019 and Pac 12 Academic Honor Roll in 20220 during his days at Stanford.Thompson has appeared in 29 games for the Aggies, including 19 starts. The junior outfielder is batting .262 (17-for-65) with 19 runs, four doubles, one home run 14 RBI and four stolen bases. In 20 SEC games, Thompson is hitting .306 with 15 runs, three doubles, one home run, 12 RBI and four steals. In the classroom, the Boerne, Texas, native owns a 3.54 GPA in university studies – leadership studies.

The duo advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America distinction.The College Sports Information Directors of America releases Academic All-District ® Baseball Teams are to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. District 7 for NCAA Division I includes all schools in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at her current institution and be nominated by her sports information director. Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.For more information about the Academic All-America® Teams program, please visit cosida.com.

