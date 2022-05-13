Aggies ink Andersson Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball signed former Mississippi State forward and physical rebounder Andersson Garcia to its 2022-23 roster.

During his two seasons in Starkville, Garcia appeared in 44 games and made three starts while averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Last season, he averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

“Andersson is a perfect fit for our program and plays hard every possession,” assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “He’s a versatile player that can play multiple positions. He brings rebounding and toughness to the table for us that is much needed. We are excited for what he brings to enhance our team.”

As a sophomore, the Moca, Dominican Republic, native scored a career-high 14 points against the Aggies on March 5, and five days later hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds against South Carolina at the SEC Tournament.

For his career, he is shooting 55.6% from the floor and has registered 50 assists and 41 steals.

