Applications open for College Station Police Department internship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Have an interest in working for a police department--and want to get some college credit? Applications for the College Station Police Department are open for interested college students.

Scott Simpson, a volunteer coordinator assistant at the College Station Police Department joined First News at Four to share more about the available opportunities.

There are 10 positions available for the fall. The internships are in the areas of Crime Analysis, Victim Services, Criminal Investigations, Criminal Investigations Technology, Public Relations, and Recruiting & Training.

The program is geared towards students--and participants must get academic credit.

The application deadline is June 5 and according to Simpson, they plan to have offers made by the 1st of August.

