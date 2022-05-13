B/CS Chamber in DC: ‘Great meetings with lawmakers’ despite less access than previous legislative trips

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Federal lawmakers now know more about what we need in Bryan-College Station.

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce delegation is back following a week-long visit to Washington, D.C. That’s where members met with elected officials from Texas to get more support for local priorities.

“It’s been a great trip, extremely productive,” said Wade Beckman, B/CS Chamber Chairman of the Board.

This was the delegation’s first trip back to Washington after a two year break because of the pandemic. The nearly 30 members spoke with elected officials about the community’s needs like transportation, healthcare, higher education and economic development. You can read the 2022 Federal Legislative Action Plan here.

“This is just the ending of our process because we started a long time ago surveying our members to see what our needs and wants are,” said Glen Brewer, B/CS Chamber President and CEO.

The delegation was prepared and flexible. They were told things would be different during this trip and they knew they wouldn’t have the same access like in previous years.

“Still coming out of the COVID pandemic and a lot of the representatives have different rules as far as who they’re seeing,” said Brewer. “But we were still able to visit a lot of people. We were definitely able to talk to people that matter to Bryan-College Station.”

“The clear message we get is coming up and talking to people versus writing or calling is such a giant impact, and leaders have listened to us,” said Beckman. “We just feel like the leaders that we spoke to are making Bryan-College Station a big priority.”

