Caldwell swears in first female mayor, Janice Easter

Janice Easter is the Mayor of Caldwell.
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Janice Easter made history today as she was sworn in as the first female Mayor in the city of Caldwell.

a lifelong Caldwell citizen, Easter is proud to start representing her community.

She worked for Caldwell ISD for over two decades and has been heavily involved in community service. Easter has received many city accolades, including Volunteer of the Year in 2015 and Citizen of the Year in 2019.

“I’m just a small town, home town girl who loves Caldwell Texas,” said Easter.

Mayor Easter said she is committed to the growth and vibrancy of the city. She said one of the most important tasks they will be continuing in her term is the ‘Envision Caldwell plan’ and also finishing City Hall.

“I just felt like I have something to give back. I’m excited to be the first female Mayor, but that doesn’t have anything to do with why I ran,” said Easter.

Mayor Easter said she is thrilled to be able to meet so many new faces and looks forward to continue meeting all the people of Caldwell.

“This is overwhelming. I am just so thankful for all of the support,” said Easter.

For more information on the city of Caldwell, click here.

