Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville ISD has canceled classes on Friday as a precaution as the search continues for an escaped inmate nearby.

The following message was posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday evening:

“Due to the ongoing situation west of I-45 and Hwy 7 shut down for the next 12-24 hours, Centerville ISD will NOT have classes Friday, May 13th. Leon County Sheriff Dept has asked everyone to shelter in place if you live west of I-45. Everyone please stay safe and follow the directions of our Law Enforcement.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice provided an update Thursday night on the situation. Watch the video below or click here for the latest details.

