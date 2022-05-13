Advertisement

Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues

Centerville ISD has canceled classes on Friday as a precaution as the search continues for an escaped inmate nearby.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville ISD has canceled classes on Friday as a precaution as the search continues for an escaped inmate nearby.

The following message was posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday evening:

“Due to the ongoing situation west of I-45 and Hwy 7 shut down for the next 12-24 hours, Centerville ISD will NOT have classes Friday, May 13th. Leon County Sheriff Dept has asked everyone to shelter in place if you live west of I-45. Everyone please stay safe and follow the directions of our Law Enforcement.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice provided an update Thursday night on the situation. Watch the video below or click here for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Escaped inmate stabbed TDCJ officer in hand, causing bus to crash
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund
Holleman Dr. & Welsh Ave.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood
One person was taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.
Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants

Latest News

Houston Elementary Living Statues
Historical Texans come to life at Houston Elementary School as “Living Statues”
Treat of the Day: CSISD students win National Championship at Business Professionals of America...
College Station ISD students win at National Business Professionals of America competition
Athletes' mental health
Sports psychologist on how to support athletes struggling with mental health
Deadline for internships is June 5
Applications open for College Station Police Department internship