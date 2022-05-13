Advertisement

College Station ISD students win at National Business Professionals of America competition

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two students from A&M Consolidated High School won the National Championship in their respective events at the 2022 National Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference in Dallas.

Sophomore Gideon Ong won the national championship in Business Law and Ethics, while junior Will Wang won in Java Programming.

In addition to the pair of national champions, several other students from College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High school placed in the top 10 in their respective events and open events offered at the contest.

