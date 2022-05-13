Advertisement

Fairchild wins silver, six Aggies advance to finals

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Mississippi -- Texas A&M women’s javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild won silver with a toss of 172-5/52.55m, while six Aggies advanced to Saturday’s finals Thursday night on day one of the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

After sitting through a near two-hour weather delay, the women’s javelin crew got the action started as Fairchild won silver at 172-5.52.55m and Lianna Davidson placed fifth at 169-6/51.66m. The freshmen duo put the Aggies on the board with 12 points.

Other point scorers include juniors Nick Mirabelli finishing fourth in the men’s javelin (228-1/69.52m) for five points and Eric Casarez placing sixth in the men’s 10,000m with a time of 29:54.74 for three points. Casarez’s performance ranks him as the seventh fastest performer in Texas A&M history.

Six Aggies earned lanes to Saturday’s finals including freshman Sam Whitmarsh (men’s 800m) and junior James Smith II (men’s 400m hurdles) registering the fastest qualifying times in their respective events. Whitmarsh set a facility record at 1:46.20 while becoming the fifth fastest performer in Aggie history. Smith II won the third heat of the 400m hurdles at 49.63.

Sophomore Brandon Miller clocked the second fastest time in the men’s 800m at 1:47.11, while senior Moitalel Mpoke finished as the third fastest qualifier in the men’s 400m hurdles at 50.01.

Sophomore Laila Owens (women’s 200m, 22.96) and senior Deshae Wise (women’s 400m hurdles, 57.05) each advanced in their respective events.

Juniors Allyson Andress finished day one of the heptathlon in seventh with 3,093 points, while Grace Plain became the 11th fastest performer in Aggie history after placing ninth in the women’s 10,000m at 35:15.31.

Day two continues Friday with the multi-events beginning at 2:35 p.m., followed by the women’s open high jump at 5 p.m. and races beginning at 6 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

