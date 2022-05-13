Historical Texans come to life at Houston Elementary School as “Living Statues”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and visitors to Houston Elementary School in Bryan were transported to the past Thursday.

Fourth-grade students dressed as historical Texans for a Living Statue event. The students researched their characters and answered questions about their lives and contributions to Texas history.

Many of the students chose to portray characters they had things in common with.

“At first, I didn’t even know about Lizzie Johnson. Now I’m playing as her,” said Olivia King, who shows cattle. “She worked with cows and larger animals like me. She traveled them down the Chisholm Trail.”

Hailey Gregory, a Science & Social Studies Teacher, says students learned about several different Texans from the past and the present.

“We have everybody from the 1400s to still alive today,” Gregory said. “It’s been a good moment for us to dive deeper into people we studied and also learn about some people that maybe aren’t in our textbooks and how they impacted texas.”

