Kazakh journalist shares culture with Texas A&M students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A journalist from Kazakhstan visited the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University to share cultural knowledge with the College Station community.

Medina Ashilova, producer at Turan TV Channel, has been working in television since 2006. She focuses on environmental problems faced in Kazakhstan like the lack of water, remote villages, air pollution and native animals becoming extinct.

Medina is on a journey around the world to teach people more about her home county. After College Station she plans to visit Houston and Galveston and check out several other states. Then she’ll start a tour of Europe and eventually reach Russia.

“All of us, want peace. We are very friendly and open country in Kazakhstan,” Ashilova said. “We want to welcome people to our country because we are friendly and we love people from other countries.”

