Leon ISD cancels Friday classes as inmate search continues

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Leon ISD have been canceled for Friday, May 13.

This is in light of the inmate search currently happening in the area.

The inmate, Gonzalo Lopez is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Leon ISD superintendent says, “In order to maintain safety and security if children and staff, classes in Leon ISD have been canceled for Friday, May 13.”

