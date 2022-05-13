Man dies in Brazos County Detention Center custody

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man has died while in custody at the Brazos County Jail, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man from Hearne was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after suffering a medical emergency. The hospital’s emergency department pronounced the man dead at 8:53 a.m.

Jail staff say they checked on the man just before 8 a.m. when they found that he appeared “to be in medical distress.” Medical staff were called to evaluate the man and they immediately began lifesaving efforts and called 911. Bryan EMS quickly arrived and evaluated him on the way to the hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was initially detained by the College Station Police Department around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was then arrested and arrived at the jail at 1:14 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has notified the Texas Jail Commission and a Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General after an internal investigation by BCSO and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers is completed.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.