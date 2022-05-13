Advertisement

Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate hits 24 hours, $15K reward for information leading to arrest
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
School districts cancel class as authorities search for escaped inmate.
Two school districts cancel classes while authorities search for escaped inmate
One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
A group of burglars are hitting homes in southern Grimes County.
Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

Latest News

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, 2 K-9s escape from washed-out road
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden names envoy to SE Asia nations, stressing US attention
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and...
School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office squad car in water after the pavement of a county highway...
Deputy, K9s swallowed up by road in Oconto County