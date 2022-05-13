Normangee strikes gold twice at UIL State Track Meet so far on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly two dozen Brazos Valley high school athletes are chasing medals at the 2A/5A portion of the UIL State Track meet Friday. In the 5A boys high jump Nate Figgers looking to become the first state champion in track in Rudder High School history. Comes up an inch short. Claims silver with a mark of 6 feet 7 inches.

On the girls side in the 5A high jump College Station’s Kelsey Slater also grabs silver after clearing 5 feet 6 inches.

The Lady Cougars also represented in the 32-hundred meters. Maddie Jones comes in 4th place with a time of 11 minutes 7.19 seconds.

Normangee High School grabs a pair of gold medals. Classroom Champion Cassidy Bilsing wins the 2A girls 3200 Meters with a time of 11:27.20 seconds. while in the long jump Izaha Jones successfully defended his 2A state title from a year ago with a jump of 23 feet 2 1/2 inches.

“It’s unbelievable. Working hard all year. Trying to do this all year and then finally coming in here and doing it in this atmosphere with all of these people watching. Making Normangee proud is something I feel great about,” said Jones afterwards.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more results involving Brazos Valley high school athletes wraps up and I get a chance to get my computer fired back up.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.