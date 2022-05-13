Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card, May 12, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Escaped inmate stabbed TDCJ officer in hand, causing bus to crash
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
There are reports tonight from Lee County that a deputy has been injured by gunfire near the...
Suspect identified in Lee County shootout near Dime Box, sheriff’s office established Wounded Deputy Fund
Holleman Dr. & Welsh Ave.
Police investigating gunfire in the area of a College Station neighborhood
One person was taken into custody after refusing commands to surrender.
Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants

Latest News

One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
Houston Elementary Living Statues
Historical Texans come to life at Houston Elementary School as “Living Statues”
Treat of the Day: CSISD students win National Championship at Business Professionals of America...
College Station ISD students win at National Business Professionals of America competition
Athletes' mental health
Sports psychologist on how to support athletes struggling with mental health
Deadline for internships is June 5
Applications open for College Station Police Department internship