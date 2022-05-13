Sam Houston's Ylijaah Hall transfers to Houston Baptist.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston offensive lineman and Bryan High graduate Ylijaah Hall has officially transferred to Houston Baptist.

The 6′6″ 300lbs lineman graduated from Bryan High School in 2018, where he was committed to Baylor. Hall spent the past 3 years at Sam Houston and saw action in wins over Jacksonville State and Dixie State this past season for the Bearkats. Hall has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

