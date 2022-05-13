Advertisement

Sam Houston’s Ylijaah Hall transfers to Houston Baptist

Sam Houston's Ylijaah Hall transfers to Houston Baptist.
Sam Houston's Ylijaah Hall transfers to Houston Baptist.(Ylijaah Hall)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston offensive lineman and Bryan High graduate Ylijaah Hall has officially transferred to Houston Baptist.

The 6′6″ 300lbs lineman graduated from Bryan High School in 2018, where he was committed to Baylor. Hall spent the past 3 years at Sam Houston and saw action in wins over Jacksonville State and Dixie State this past season for the Bearkats. Hall has 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, $15K reward offered for information leading to arrest
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
School districts cancel class as authorities search for escaped inmate.
Two school districts cancel classes while authorities search for escaped inmate
One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
A group of burglars are hitting homes in southern Grimes County.
Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

Latest News

Normangee strikes gold twice at UIL State Track Meet so far on Friday
Normangee strikes gold twice at UIL State Track Meet so far on Friday
Bennett voted SEC Golfer of the Year
Bennett voted SEC Golfer of the Year
Trio of Aggies earn All-Conference honors
Trio of Aggies earn All-Conference honors
No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts Vanderbilt in NCAA Super Regionals
No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts Vanderbilt in NCAA Super Regionals