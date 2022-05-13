Advertisement

The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station brings ‘The Last Five Years’ to the stage

Catch the show for one weekend only!
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is bringing a unique musical chronicling the five-year life of a marriage in the Bryan-College Station area.

The Last Five Years follows Kathy and Jamie who each tell the story of their relationship. Kathy starts from the end of the relationship while Jamie tells his side chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The production is directed by Alanna O’Connell and Keri Kempf and stars Christina Freeman and Dustin Kemp.

O’Connell and Kemp joined First News at Four to share more about the musical.

The Last Five Years runs from Thursday, May 19th to Sunday, Mary 22nd. Get tickets by going to theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Thank you @codyarnfortexas for this incredible creation! Tickets are available now for The Last Five Years, the...

Posted by The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station on Thursday, May 5, 2022

