Trio of Aggies earn All-Conference honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee landed a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference First Team while Makinzy Herzog and Katie Dack earned second-team honors, the league announced Friday.

Lee becomes the fourth Aggie to earn first-team recognition while Herzog is repeating as an All-SEC honoree. Dack is the fourth A&M freshman to ever land a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Lee ranks sixth in SEC games with a .505 on-base percentage and seventh in batting average (.370) and slugging percentage (.808). The Kingwood, Texas, native has the sixth-most hits (27) and runs scored (21) in league play while drawing the second-most walks (19). Spending most of her time at first base, Lee has recorded 172 putouts and five assists with just three errors.

Herzog’s spot on the All-SEC Second Team marks the second-straight year the utility player has been recognized. The Missouri City, Texas, native finished with a 4.04 ERA in the circle during SEC play and leads the league in opponent batting average (.190) in 16 appearances. During the regular season, Herzog used a career-high 15 strikeouts to shut out Florida, while grabbing a win against LSU and a pair of victories over Alabama.

A two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Dack ranked fourth on the team in batting average (.314) during conference play. The Parker, Colorado, native homered in four-straight games from April 24-30, including two at Missouri. Dack finished second on the team with seven homers and 18 RBI in league games, and turned in the 11th-best slugging percentage in the SEC at .745.

